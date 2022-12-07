Not Available

New weekly MTV docu-series, quadruple-threat Todrick Hall lets fans into his creative factory and introduces them to the passionate troupe of creative collaborators who pour heart and soul into his weekly videos. Unwilling to wait for Hollywood to make them stars, Todrick and his faithful crew write, choreograph, style, and direct full-scale productions weekly – all while balancing side jobs to pay the bills – to try to make their dreams come true on their own terms. Visit Todrick’s YouTube channel to check out his unique talents and see what everyone has been raving about.