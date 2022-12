Not Available

On January 2, 1994 the Dutch KRO television started an comic TV-show, based on the American sitcom 'The Honeymooners'. The scripts of these series were translated and edited by Gerard Cox and Sjoerd Pleijsier, two of the main actors. From the start of the fourth season they started to write their own episodes. The series are taking place in the south of Rotterdam, late fifties. The last season of the series took place in 1976.