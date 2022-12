Not Available

The exorcist, Kongou Masurao, visited an eerie abandoned school building in a certain town. A ferocious evil spirit lurked in the school, Hanako-san of the Toilet! Hanako, who was invaded by evil power had gained a mighty spiritual power that fuelled her grudge, but Kongou does not give in. He put his holy power into his cock and purify the evil spirits with his semen!