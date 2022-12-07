Tokimeki Memorial

Not Available

Aoba Riku has just transferred to a new high school because of his father`s job, and things aren`t quite what he expected. The headmaster`s secretary controls the school while espousing the virtues of academic freedom, the teachers are even stranger than normal teachers, and half the student body is walking around with animal ears on. On his very first day, Riku is unfortunate enough to find himself at the center of the student council`s latest event, which has him running for his life. All this on top of the normal high school rigour of popularity contests, crushes, and homework makes it unsure whether Riku will be able to survive this new school.