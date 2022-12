Not Available

Tokimeki Memorial Only Love is a Japanese anime series produced by Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., based on Konami's popular Tokimeki Memorial dating simulation series, specifically Tokimeki Memorial Online. It premiered October 3, 2006 across Japan on TV Tokyo. The anime series ended its run on March 27, 2007 with 25 episodes. The DVD release includes an additional episode and a special compilation episode for a total of 27 episodes.