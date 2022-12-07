Not Available

Because of the grand sinking, there appeared a big "hole" near the apartment complex in Machida. Therewith, 185 families, almost all the inhabitants there, were killed miserably. The Police couldn't find any clue of this ferocious mass murder. However, an old man and a disgusting relic from the Middle Age called "Durj Box" were related to this case. 5 years have passed since then. It is near future. Tokyo has two faces; the one is a prospered megalopolise, the other one is a criminal city. Shindo Ranmaru, one of the survivors of the tragedy occurred in Machida, has become a policeman to solve the mass murder case. One day, he is informed that a drug habitue is rampaging around Shibuya. However, what he sees there is not so easy. The monsters that apparently don’t look like human are assaulting people. It is the members of Tokko, or the Special Mobile Squad Public Branch, including Rokujo Sakura, that save helpless policemen. To be surprised, they fight against monsters not with guns or nightsticks, but with swords. Then, Shindo learns the surprising fact that Japan will be demolished within two years, and he has to face the tragedic fate to fight against monsters that come from the "hole".