Tokujo Kabachi!!

The story centers around the employees of a legal document firm. Tamura Katsuhiro is a young man with a strong sense of justice. Although he believes that the law isn't always right, he becomes an administrative scrivener with the goal of manipulating the law in order to protect the weak. On the other hand, Sumiyoshi Misuzu, a former delinquent who hates to lose and who is now a capable scrivener. Katsuhiro and Misuzu are always at odds, but they gradually come to understand each other.