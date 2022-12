Not Available

Toshiyuki Nishida plays the role of Don Kameda, A.K.A “Don-Game”. Don-Game is a cafe owner who loves jazz and long epic songs. But that’s actually him in disguise. He’s in fact the chief of a secret organization called The Tokyo Police Confidential Investigation Division and works directly under the Tokyo Police Commissioner. With their unique members and exceptional teamwork, TPCID solves mysteries that the police can’t even untangle