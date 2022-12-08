Tokumei Tantei

Not Available

An unidentified investigator (Takahashi Katsunori) rents a room at a multi-tenant building with shady strip clubs. Although he is an investigator, he is not an occupational investigator, but a troubleshooter who undertakes various jobs as a go-between for the sake of money. He usually does odd jobs at a strip club, and sometimes solves trivial stalking and debt collecting cases as he ekes out a living. However, the requests he accepts are typically only from females. This bourbon and jazz loving, unsentimental and tough investigator uses foul language, hates being tied down more than anything, and leads a life free of mobile phones, emails and the internet. While he is not the type who is hard up for women, his policy is not to sleep with the same woman twice. However, he is extremely kind to females and because of that, he frequently gets into unnecessary trouble with women.