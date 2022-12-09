The series is based on the manga Tokusatsu Gagaga, a comedy manga by Tanba Niwa. Tokusatsu Gagaga series follows Kano Nakamura, an office lady played by Fuka Koshiba, who is secretly a tokusatsu otaku, a toku-ota. She lives her life by the code of tokusatsu heroes and often envisions herself as one as a means to make it through her daily struggles.
|Fuka Koshiba
|Kano Nakamura
|Kana Kurashina
|Hisami Yoshida
|Haruka Kinami
|Yuko Kitashiro
|Yuki Morinaga
|Naotaro Kawashima
|Takafumi Honda
|Takashi Onoda
|Rena Takeda
|Yuki Shirahama
