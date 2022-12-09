Not Available

Tokusatsu Gagaga

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NHK

The series is based on the manga Tokusatsu Gagaga, a comedy manga by Tanba Niwa. Tokusatsu Gagaga series follows Kano Nakamura, an office lady played by Fuka Koshiba, who is secretly a tokusatsu otaku, a toku-ota. She lives her life by the code of tokusatsu heroes and often envisions herself as one as a means to make it through her daily struggles.

Cast

Fuka KoshibaKano Nakamura
Kana KurashinaHisami Yoshida
Haruka KinamiYuko Kitashiro
Yuki MorinagaNaotaro Kawashima
Takafumi HondaTakashi Onoda
Rena TakedaYuki Shirahama

