Prosecutor Oda Toshiya is newly transferred from the Chiba office to be part of the super-elite Onizuka team in Tokyo's Special Investigations department (Tokusou). Deputy Chief Prosecutor Onizuka immediately assigns Oda to a suspected bribery case between a major general contractor firm, Dainihon Kensetsu and a prefectural governor. Dainihon Kensetsu had been appointed the contractor for one of the dam construction project. Oda, who carries out his investigations with military precision, is unfazed by the powerful people implicated in the case. At the same time, Sakurai Tomoko, a journalist that specialises in prosecution cases (courtroom press club), gets wind of the suspected corruption and she too, starts digging into it. Within the male-dominated courtroom press club, a scoop like this will earn her instant recognition. She tries hard to get near Onizuka, to ferret out information from him. Tokusou conducted a simultaneous raid on all the offices of Dainihon Kensetsu, and from one little memo that hints of possible bribery, Onizuka begins to build up a case even though there is no concrete evidence that it had happened. Not trusting Onizuka's investigation methods, Oda decides to perform his own investigations. He finally makes headway when he manages to corner one of the subcontractors involved...