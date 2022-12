Not Available

Mano Hideko is a former judge who left Tokyo after getting tired of judging people. She traveled 120km south to an island called Oshima. There, she met Komiyama Nagisa, a young girl who was born and raised on the island. For some reason, Hideko decided to help Nagisa at her izakaya "Kazemachiya", which was passed down from her grandfather. Hideko then begins her "second life" as she meets many customers who have various troubles in their lives.