Tokyo Juliet

Lin Lai Sui (Ariel Lin) had her design, Daisy, stolen by Chu Xing when she was five. She vowed not to fall in love till she beats Chu Xing. But, she meets Ji Feng Liang (Wu Zun) who has the ability to change her way of thinking. They started dating and it wasn’t long till Sui discovers Ji Feng Liang’s father is Chu Xing! They meet many obstacles in their relationship. This includes, Ai Li Ou, Guang Xi & the newest rival, Lu Yi Ming. Liang is spotted by a fmous designer and decides to go to Italy to further his skills. Sui is also given this opportunity, but she turns it down as she had agreed to help Lu Yi Ming with his new designer brand. She is shock to realise that a new designer in chief has been appointed in place of her.