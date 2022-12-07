Tokyo Marble Chocolate

Not Available

The story revolves around a love story told from the point of view of two young lovers, respectively; that of the young woman named Chizuru, and that of the young man called Yudai. The first episode is seen through Chizuru's eyes, and is inspired by Seamo's song Mata Aimasyou ("See You Again"), describing the mixed feelings just before the anticipated separation from the loved one. The second episode follows the story from Yudai's perspective, and is inspired by Sukimaswitch's song Zenryoku Syounen ("Full Powered Boy"), that portrays a young boy who opens up his defensive shell, to finally embrace the future.