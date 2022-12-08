Tokyo Ravens

Harutora Tsuchimikado was born into an ancient clan of Onmyouji known for their mastery of all things occult. Unfortunately, he didn’t inherit the magical ability to see spirit energy, so he was doomed to live a normal life. At least, that is, until a mysterious girl from Harutora’s past returns to alter the course of his future!
|Mariko Munakata
|Announcer (voice)
|Hisako Kanemoto
|Hokuto (voice)
|Hiro Shimono
|Tenma Momoe (voice)
|Ryohei Kimura
|Touji Ato (voice)
|Kana Hanazawa
|Natsume Tsuchimikado (voice)
|Eri Kitamura
|Kyouko Kurahashi (voice)
