Not Available

Tokyo Ravens

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

8-Bit

Harutora Tsuchimikado was born into an ancient clan of Onmyouji known for their mastery of all things occult. Unfortunately, he didn’t inherit the magical ability to see spirit energy, so he was doomed to live a normal life. At least, that is, until a mysterious girl from Harutora’s past returns to alter the course of his future!

Cast

Mariko MunakataAnnouncer (voice)
Hisako KanemotoHokuto (voice)
Hiro ShimonoTenma Momoe (voice)
Ryohei KimuraTouji Ato (voice)
Kana HanazawaNatsume Tsuchimikado (voice)
Eri KitamuraKyouko Kurahashi (voice)

