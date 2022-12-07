Tokyo Shower

Not Available

Lee Soo Jin is an actress that used to run away from her problems before getting famous. While filming a difficult commercial shoot, she gets scared and runs away. While on the run from her management company, she meets and grows to love Hyun Soo, a sushi chef from Korea living in Japan. She also befriends Eun Bi (an aspiring singer) and Park Sang Gil (a college student) both of whom are trying to make as Korean expatriates in Japan. Seven years have passed since Soo Jin last saw Hyun Soo and she can't forget about him.