Tsukiyama Hoshino was being harassed by her boss at the big consulting firm she worked at, and thus she decided to quit her job and join "Studio G3", a gaming company in Akihabara led by Tenkawa Taiyo. For Taiyo, there is nothing on his mind other than creating the perfect game. Although Hoshino is a bit put off by Taiyo's attitude in the beginning, she is soon influenced by his passion for game creation.