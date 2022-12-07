Tokyo Tribe 2

Not Available

This is the other side of Tokyo, a Tokyo of a different color. There, various tribes are living. The SARU from Japan's Musashino, WU-RONZE of Bukuro, and HANDS of Shindyuku... Young men living in the city...the public of modern times builds a home out of corruption, these young men of the sordid side of life, a side called "reality," are depicted here! *The places mentioned are stylized versions of real places in Japan, Bukuro= Ikebukuro, Shindyuku=Shinjuku, Musashino may be short of Musashinokuni "Country of Musashi" * thanks to Rinji-chan for description [Source: AnimeNfo.com]