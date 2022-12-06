Tokyo Underground

Not Available

Under the capital city of Tokyo, Japan, there exists a large, vast, and unknown world known as Underground. There, people known as Elemental Users exist; people who have the ability to control the elements: Fire, Water, Lightning, Magnetism, Freeze, etc. Meet Rumina Asagi and his best friend Ginnosuke Isuzu, two average high school freshmen who reside in Tokyo. When they meets Gravity User, Chelsea Rorec, and the Miko of Life, Ruri Sarasa, their whole life changes into one big adventure.