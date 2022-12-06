Not Available

Welcome to the Tom guide at TV Tome. After the cancellation of The Jackie Thomas Show, Tom Arnold created a new sitcom, self-named Tom, this time, centered around family life instead of one man's stand-up act. In the show, Tom Graham is father to several kids. He is also trying to build his dream home for his family but several problems keep it from happening. During the series short run, Dorothy persues law school, Tom gets a job offer in Vegas, and Tom believes a dog ate the dump owner. After only 11 episodes, the series was cancelled, making Tom the shortest lasting of Tom Arnold's 3 sitcoms. Soon after though, he would start another self-named sitcom, The Tom Show. Listen to the theme song