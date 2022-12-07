Tom and Jerry Tales

Not Available

Everyone’s favorite slapstick superstars are back! Tom and Jerry star in their first US television series in more than 13 years. Look for the endless rivalry and over the top mayhem that have made Tom and Jerry perennial cartoon favorites. Scheduled to air on The CW Kids (which will be replacing Kids WB when the UPN and WB merge into one network) during a new morning block entitled, "Too Big For Your TV" on Saturday mornings later this fall. (2006)