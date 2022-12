Not Available

Set in the year 2005 Alex Michaels (Scott Bakula) is head of a new fictional division of the FBI called “Netforce” which investigates computer crime. When his mentor is killed the evidence points to Web pioneer Will Stiles (Judge Reinhold), a character clearly based on Bill Gates. Stiles is about to release a new web browser that may allow him to hack into any computer in the world and to gain control of the Internet.