Broadcasting as it happens, AXS TV’s Tom Green Live is a smart, irreverent, hour-long visit with iconic comedian/actor/prankster/new-media pioneer Tom Green and his designated guest of the night. Every episode of Tom Green Live will feature Tom’s interview of a single, provocative guest and using the latest technology taking live video internet calls from viewers — With his fearless willingness to speak his mind and his desire to dig beneath the celebrity glitz, Tom takes on the chat-show format absolutely live. Hilarious, truthful, sometimes dangerous and always spontaneous, it’s Tom Green Live!