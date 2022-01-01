Not Available

Tom Papa's most recent stand-up "Freaked Out" aired on Epix and Netflix in July 2013. Tom has recorded three stand up specials for Comedy Central, the most recent of which is the one hour stand-up special, Tom Papa Live in New York City that was shot at the Union Square Theater and directed by Rob Zombie. The special appeared on Comedy Central on January 8, 2012. Tom has thirteen appearances on the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. In 2005 he released his debut comedy album Calm, Cool, & Collected. He is a frequent guest on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Late Show with David Letterman. His one man show Only Human opened to rave reviews at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. Tom started his stand-up career in New York City in 1993 playing open mics and hosting at the Stand Up New York comedy club. Papa got his first big break when he was hand-picked by comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform on his tour after meeting at the Comedy Cellar in New York.