Freckled, all-American racecar driver Tom Slick, voiced by Bill Scott, competes in various races with his trusty vehicle, the Thunderbolt Grease-Slapper. He is accompanied by his girlfriend, Marigold, and his elderly mechanic, Gertie Growler. His antagonist is the evil Baron Otto Matic, a notorious cheat voiced by Paul Frees, and the Baron's stupid lackey, Clutcher, whom the Baron had a penchant for hitting across the head with a monkey wrench.