The Tomato Twins premiered in September 1986 on CBS. Characters in the show were Ti-Ann, Bi-Ann, and Professor Tomato. In 1987 2 new characters came along-Penny, and Justice Jr. The show was loved by kids but in June 1988 CBS stopped airing new episodes because the show started to loose popularity but still ran on Saturday morings at 9:00 a.m. in reruns. In September 1988, after The Tomato Twins left CBS, Penny and Justice Jr. had their own show-Apple Valley Nights and that failed. Spinnoffs-Apple Valley Nights