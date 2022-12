Not Available

TOME: Terrain of Magical Expertise, is a Flash-Animated webseries about a futuristic virtual reality game from the year 2020. The story focuses on five players in the world of TOME, who become wrapped up in the activity of some bizarre hackers, searching the game for an item called "The Forbidden Power". Follow the adventures of our heroes, Alpha, Kirbopher, Flamegirl, Gamecrazed and Nylocke in the Terrain of Magical Expertise!