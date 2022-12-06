Not Available

Tomes & Talismans was a 1986 educational television series produced by Mississippi ETV, consisting of thirteen 20-minute episodes presented as a dramatic serial story. Each episode defines, illustrates, and reviews specific library/research concepts. The earth was to be evacuated to another planet. A librarian, Ms. Bookheart, was placed in suspended animation by the Universal Being. A purple clad mystic, the Universal Being, conceals Ms. Bookheart for some length of time until a race of alien intellectuals, the Users, arrive to repair and refurbish earth. Another race of aliens, the Wipers, have set about colonizing earth and eliminating all traces of technology. Thanks to some help from the Universal Being the Users are able to revive Ms. Bookheart who helps them learn the Dewey Decimal system and research a solution hinted at by The Universal Being