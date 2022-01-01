Not Available

Tomica Hero: Rescue Force is a Japanese tokusatsu television series that began airing April 5, 2008, on TV Aichi. It is the first Tomica Hero series based on Takara Tomy's Tomica toy car line. The characters use Tomica's Super Tools and Super Vehicles to help save people from Super-Disasters and battle the evil causing them. It is the second tokusatsu series that Takara Tomy has been involved in following Madan Senki Ryukendo. It is directed by Masato Tsujino, and written by Shinichi Inotsume and Hiroyuki Kawasaki, the same team behind Ryukendo. A film for Tomica Hero: Rescue Force was released in December 2008.