The Tomica Hero Series (トミカヒーローシリーズ Tomika Hiro Shirizu) is a recent series of Japanese tokusatsu children's television dramas. Based on Takara Tomy's Tomica toy car line, the series air on TV Aichi and TV Tokyo before being syndicated around Japan. Takara Tomy previously produced Madan Senki Ryukendo, but Ryukendo was not based on a pre-existing set of toys for the company. However, it made reference to the Earth Federation which the USFA is a branch of, its main cast making a cameo in the Rescue Force movie. Although airing on different days, the Tomica Hero Series served as competition to TV Asahi and Toei Company's Super Sentai and Kamen Rider Series and Tsuburaya Productions' Ultra Series. Only two series were made with the Tomica Hero story, which concluded with a stage show featuring members of the Rescue Force cast.