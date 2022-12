Not Available

In "Tommy Lee Goes to College," rock star Tommy Lee from "Motley Crue" at last finds time for college after living the fast life for two decades. Now 42, twice divorced and the single father of two boys, Lee could buy sports cars and date young women in a mid-life crisis. But Lee wants something different that money can't buy -- academic redemption.(NBC Press Release)Look for Tommy Lee Goes to College this Summer 2005 on NBC!