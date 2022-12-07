Not Available

“Tommy Tang’s Easy Thai Cooking” is a public television series with 26, thirty-minute episodes and a companion website. These episodes were produced completely on location at various cities across Thailand and shot on a wide screen HD format. Series host, Tommy Tang, has hosted four very successful seasons of the series “Tommy Tang’s Modern Thai Cuisine” and two seasons of the series, Tommy Tang’s Let’s Get Cooking on public television. With 182 shows to date, his series is a mainstay on public television station schedules all over the United States.