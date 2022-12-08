Tommy's Fix your house for free

Not Available

Expert builder and DIY guru Tommy Walsh is joined by his sidekick, maverick builder and compulsive scavenger Liam Collins as they both take on the challenge of fixing up a house for free! Given the current credit crunch, more and more people are finding that money is tight, and so there is no better time for Tommy to tackle his biggest project yet - helping families enhance their homes for very little cash. Using only building materials that other people have thrown out all that needs paying for is labour. Self-confessed blagger, Liam is confident that he can find everything he needs just by rummaging through skips, dumps and builder’s cast offs in order to build anything from a conservatory to a loft extension. All the while Tommy keeps a watchful eye on the project making sure that quality isn’t compromised just because the materials are free.