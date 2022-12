Not Available

* Based on the manga by Tamura Yumi. Tomoe is in love with Kazusa, not knowing that he is the boss of a mighty gangster syndicate. When she witnesses Kazusa shooting one of his underlings, she decides to leave Kazusan and flees. But he will not let her go that easily — because for one, she knows too much and second, he loves her like crazy. Further complications arise when Tomoe meets the handsome Iori...