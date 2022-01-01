Tomorrow is forever

Not Available

Mañana es para siempre is a Mexican telenovela that began airing on October 20, 2008 on XEW-TV, also known as Canal de las Estrellas. It is produced by the Televisa television network and is a production of Nicandro Díaz González. It stars Silvia Navarro as "Fernanda Elizalde", Fernando Colunga as "Franco Santoro and Eduardo Juarez" and Lucero as "Bárbara Greco" the main villain of the story. Its was one of the most popular soap operas in the history of Univision, its finale having been watched by over 11 million viewers, faring well against US mainstream shows. It is a remake of the 2007–2008 Colombian telenovela by RCN Pura Sangre, which starred Rafael Novoa, Marcela Mar and Kathy Saenz in the antagonic role.