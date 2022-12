Not Available

Yoo So Joon owns a real estate company worth 200 billion won. When he sees his future self living unhappily, he decides to avoid that fate by marrying Song Ma Rin without love. While their start is a fake marriage, he sees that his wife gets hurt because of him, and it starts to distress him. Slowly he will be falling in love with her, despite marrying her for selfish and loveless reasons.