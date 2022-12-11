Tomorrow's Pilots

Not Available

Welcome to the Centre Québécois de Formation Aéronautique – the largest public aviation school in Quebec – where young student pilots come to achieve their goal of flying for a living. Working to earn their airline, bush pilot, or helicopter licenses, the trainees are subjected to quasi-military training and intense challenges they must overcome. But that’s par for the course when you consider what’s at stake. These future pilots must be able to work under extreme pressure and be prepared to handle any scenario that might come up while they are in the cockpit.