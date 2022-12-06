Not Available

Tom's Midnight Garden was BBC drama at its best. The BBC adaptation by Julia Jones was originally transmitted from the 4th January 1989 to the 8th February 1989 on BBC1. Tom proved an instant hit with youngsters and adults alike. Most of the adventures took place in a huge house and garden (identity not known). The garden is assumed to be in Cambridgeshire as the village of Ely (13 or so miles north of Cambridge) is part of story. The six part series concerned the tale of a small boy (Tom played by Jeremy Rampling) and Hatty (played by Caroline Waldron) in England. Tom lives with his mother, father and brother called Peter.