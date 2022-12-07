Not Available

14 contestants who are in financial crisis will have a chance at winning big on VH1's new reality show "Ton of Cash." Unlike any other competition reality series, the contestants receive their cash prize up front - literally, one ton of cash. The only catch is, if they want to keep it, the contestants will need to haul it from Los Angeles to Las Vegas over some of the most rugged and tortuous terrain on earth. Tensions run high at every checkpoint where there is always a possibility of losing cash if the team does not work together. With time and dynamic personalities working against the team, each contestant will need to go through a battle of wits and determination to prove he or she deserves to win the one million dollar prize. "Ton of Cash" shows you must be careful what you wish for and, if granted, you must be willing to carry its burden.