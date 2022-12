Not Available

In the year Showa 37 (1962), in Bingo City of Hiroshima prefecture, Yasu (Tsutsumi Shinichi) delights in the birth of his long-awaited eldest son, Akira. However, that joy is shattered by the death of his wife, Misako, in a sudden tragic accident. Yasu raises his son despite his inexperience and worries. He also has to struggle to overcome his grief at being abandoned by his father as a kid as well as regret regarding Misako's death. --Jdrama Weblog