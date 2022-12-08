Not Available

Tonic is a magazine-style program that relies on the latest evidence and advice from world-leading health experts to inform viewers and help them to live a healthier life. Dr Norman Swan leads a team of reporters who cover all aspects of health, from lifestyle to complementary medicines to the most recent medical discoveries. Over 13 episodes, Norman and his team will challenge myths and empower viewers to stay fit and healthy by providing the facts and uncovering the latest medical information.