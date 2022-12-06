Not Available

"Tonight at 8:30" was a series of 8 special Noel Coward plays recorded for BBC-1 and co-produced by legendary actress Joan Collins. It featured a vast aray of premiere British performers and was one of the most highly rated programmes on the BBC for that season. Collins even invited her ex-husband (British singer and actor Anthony Newley with whom she was great friends) to appear in two episodes. If one ever has the opportunity to watch "Tonight at 8:30" one should for it is regarded as one of the most hilarious television series ever to come out of England.