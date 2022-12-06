Tony Orlando And Dawn

Not Available

They sold over 70 million records between 1970 - 1977, with three #1 songs and 2 American Music Awards. Their signature tune - "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree" has become somewhat of an anthem in not only welcoming soldiers home from war, but also as a symbol of hope for the return of missing persons. In 1974, Tony Orlando & Dawn's already huge recording career morphed into a hit weekly CBS-TV variety show, the result of a very successful 4-week summer replacement run. Originating as The Tony Orlando & Dawn Show and ending as The Tony Orlando & Dawn Rainbow Hour, the show received strong ratings and further endeared Tony Orlando, Telma Hopkins and Joyce Vincent in the hearts of America.