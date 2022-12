Not Available

Do you believe in the undead? Or such things as evil spirits? These strange beliefs are investigated in our brand new series Tony Robinson's Superstitions. Join Tony as he delves into the dark recesses of Britain's brutal past to scrutinise strange beliefs that started centuries ago. Assisted by historians and shocking re-enactments, each fascinating episode explores how the nation's fears have been moulded from some of the most gruesome and fearful practices in history.