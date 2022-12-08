Tony Robinson's Time Walks

Not Available

Tony Robinson brings his inquisitive approach to storytelling to the streets as he takes a stroll down memory lane in Australia’s capital cities. In each episode we find a different postcode laden with stories. They’re all established walks that tourists and locals frequently do, but Tony digs deeper to draw out the drama of the past. He’ll roam through the laneways; divulging the tales of crimes; recounting acts of bravery; and notable showdowns that shaped the character of the area. The cities include: Fremantle, Melbourne, Hobart, Woolloomooloo, Bendigo, Newcastle, Carlton, Brisbane, St Kilda and Adelaide.