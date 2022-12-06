If you'll like... The Addams Family, The Munsters and Groovie Goolies have in common? Then, you will expect to see Stephen Spielberg's first ever animated TV show from Dreamworks SKG Toonsylvania It's a side-splitting, full-length animated creature feature on TV! Join Phil - a nearly brainless monster, Igor - a lovable but hapless and Dr. Vic Frankenstein - the egomanical boss in an animated excursion to the other side, where monsters carry teddy bears and the Doctor's always cooking up some new adventure...
