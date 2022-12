Not Available

Toopy loves life. Every little thing...talking socks, giant footprints, meatballs, stars, butterflies, cookies, jumping noses, magic carpets, and dreamlands! But most of all Toopy loves his best friend Binoo, who's not just sweet and adorable but smart too. For Toopy and Binoo, life is delightful and simple. Everything swings between surprises, pleasures and zany situations. Binoo loves to follow Toopy on incredible imaginary adventures. For them, the sky has no limit.