Toot and Puddle

Toot & Puddle is an animated children's program based on a series of books written and illustrated by Holly Hobbie. The series follows two adventurous pigs who live in Pocket Hollow, Toot & Puddle. Toot's biggest joy in life is to travel and see the world. Puddle enjoys … More traveling with his friend, but also takes great pleasure in finding adventure and fun at home. Together the two visit exotic locales from tropical islands to the rainforests of Africa, but also have great fun with their friends at home. They are often joined by their cousin Opal and also have many friends and neighbors, including Dr. Ha Song, Otto (a turtle) and Lilly (a frog.) Toot & Puddle first appeared on television in the special I'll Be Home for Christmas on December 13, 2006 as part of Noggin's "Warm & Fuzzy Holiday Party." This special saw Toot visiting his grandmother for her centennial birthday in Scotland, while Puddle and their cousin Opal stayed home to prepare for Christmas. Toot & Puddle debuted as a television series on Treehouse TV in September, 2008 in Canada and premiered in the United States on Noggin, Nickelodeon's 24/7 preschool network, on November 16, 2008 at 7 P.M. Currently, the program airs daily at 5 P.M. on Noggin. 26 episodes were produced for the program's first season.