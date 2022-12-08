Not Available

Tooter Turtle (sometimes spelled Tudor or Tutor) was a cartoon about a rather dopey-looking turtle who first appeared on TV in 1960, as a segment, along with The Hunter (a Senator Claghornish detective dog), as part of the King Leonardo and His Short Subjects program. Assuming many different identities, Tooter went from being a lumberjack to a taxi driver, from pre-historic times to the moon. He always wound up botching the jobs and getting in trouble. Crying out "Help, Mr. Wizard!", Tooter invoked the powers of Mr. Wizard to get him home. Mr. Wizard complied, with his magical chant: "Drizzle, Drazzle, Druzzle, Drome, time for this one to come home!"