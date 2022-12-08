Not Available

The hunt is on to find Britain's coolest canine in a brand new show - Top Dog Model! Television's favourite Stacey Solomon, fashion model Lilah Parsons and Hollywood dog agent Addison Witt search for Britain’s most mutterly gorgeous dog with help from guest judge, Britain’s Got Talent winners Ashleigh and Pudsey and voiced by David Walliams. The show brings the glamorous world of modelling together with Britain's love of our cuddly friends. Top Dog Model is out to find a true doggie star - the new Cindy Pawford, Claudia Sniffer, Naomi Spaniel or Elle Macfurson perhaps?